"Feels like a bad dream" - WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose issues a statement following her brother's tragic death

WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose issued a statement following her brother's tragic death a few days ago.

Rose was to team up with her Toxic Attraction partners to compete in a six-woman tag team match on last week's NXT. However, Alba Fyre took her out in the parking lot ahead of the bout. Reports later revealed that WWE pulled the NXT Women's Champion from the show after her older brother, Richard Saccomanno, 40, tragically passed away on October 3rd.

A few hours ago, The leader of Toxic Attraction posted a statement on her Instagram stories. She thanked everyone who paid their respects to her late brother:

"I just wanted to thank everyone who paid their respects for my brother. The last few days weren't easy but we're so thankful for all of our family and friends who supported us in this tragic time & celebrated Richie's life. I know Richie would even be surprised to see how many people cared about him and loved him. Still feels like a bad dream. RIP Richie.. we love you," Rose wrote.

In a previous Instagram story, Rose dubbed her brother's death as a "bad dream," revealing that she was still in a state of disbelief. The NXT Women's Champion also said that her late brother would forever be her guardian angel, stating that her heart was "so broken."

Mandy Rose recently announced her engagement to former WWE Superstar Tino Sabbatelli

While participating in the 2015 Tough Enough competition, Mandy Rose first met Tino Sabbatelli at the WWE Performance Center. The two wrestlers developed a friendship that later turned into a romance.

The couple's relationship came to light in 2018 when they attended the Hall of Fame Ceremony together. After dating for about four years, Rose and Sabattelli announced their engagement last month. The NXT Women's Champion posted a few photos of herself wearing her engagement ring with her new fiancé on Instagram:

"My heart is so full ❤️💍," she captioned the pictures.

