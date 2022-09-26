10 NXT stars WWE is reportedly planning to call-up to the main roster soon

A few NXT stars recently got promoted to the WWE main roster. IYO SKY, for example, made her main roster debut at SummerSlam, joining forces with Bayley and Dakota Kai to form Damage CTRL.

Also, Solo Sikoa recently joined The Bloodline on SmackDown after debuting at Clash at the Castle.

Meanwhile, the Stamford-based company is reportedly planning to move a few other NXT stars to Monday Night RAW and SmackDown soon. One of these wrestlers is a current champion who will reportedly drop their title and join the main roster before Survivor Series.

Here are ten NXT stars WWE is reportedly planning to promote to the main roster soon.

#10. Xyon Quinn

WWE is reportedly considering promoting Xyon Quinn to the main roster

After playing professional rugby for several years, Xyon Quinn signed with WWE in 2018. He then started competing on NXT's live shows. In 2020, the 32-year-old went head-to-head against Sheamus on SmackDown but suffered defeat.

In August 2021, Quinn made his televised debut on NXT, defeating Boa in a one-on-one match. He has since been an active competitor on NXT and NXT LVL UP.

Last June, reports suggested that the Stamford-based company was planning to promote Quinn to the main roster. According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, the higher-ups in WWE believe that Quinn is a "total package."

However, Quinn is yet to move on to any of the two main shows and is still active in NXT. Nearly two weeks ago, he went one-on-one against Ilja Dragunov. Nevertheless, he came up short.

#9. Sanga

In January 2018, Sanga signed a developmental contract with WWE. He has since been an active competitor on NXT.

The Indian star, however, could soon find himself on Monday Night RAW or SmackDown. Last June, reports claimed that the company was considering moving Sanga to the main roster.

"I'll tell ya what, both of those guys [Sanga and Quinn] are being considered for the main roster right now," Dave Meltzer said on an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Two weeks ago, Sanga lost to Von Wagner on NXT. The Indian star recently teamed up with his former partner Veer Mahaan at an NXT house show to defeat Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward.

#8. Indi Hartwell

Indi Hartwell could be heading to the main roster

In November 2019, Indi Hartwell signed a developmental contract with WWE. About two months later, she made her televised debut on NXT.

Over the past two years, the 26-year-old has become one of the most popular female stars on the brand. Last year, Hartwell and her former The Way partner Candice LeRae captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. They held the titles for 63 days before losing them to IYO SKY (fka Io Shirai) and Zoey Stark.

Hartwell was also involved in an entertaining on-screen romance with Dexter Lumis between mid-2021 and early 2022. The on-screen couple kayfabe married on the debut episode of NXT 2.0. However, the storyline ended when the company released Lumis from his contract last April.

Lumis recently returned to the company, joining Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested that Hartwell could also be heading to the main roster soon.

Following Lumis' return to WWE, he and Hartwell briefly reunited on an episode of NXT before the 38-year-old got arrested for kidnapping The Miz on RAW. If the rumors are true, InDex could soon reunite on the Red Brand.

#7, #6, #5, & #4. Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Elektra Lopez)

After participating in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament, Cruz Del Toro signed with WWE in 2016. Three years later, Santos Escobar and Joaquin Wilde joined the company.

In mid-2020, the three superstars joined forces to form Legado Del Fantasma. About two months after her NXT debut in June 2021, Elektra Lopez joined the group, becoming their manager.

According to recent reports, Legado Del Fantasma will soon debut on the main roster. According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, the company has already decided to promote all the group members.

"The entire Legado group, with Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro and Elektra Lopez, is going to the main roster," Meltzer said. [H/T: RingsideNews]

Legado Del Fantasma recently feuded with the D'Angelo Family. Last month, Escobar squared off against Tony D'Angelo at Heatwave. Due to the bout's stipulation, Escobar got banned from NXT after losing the match.

#3, #2, & #1. Toxic Attraction (WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin)

Toxic Attraction is reportedly heading to the main roster

After participating in the 2015 Tough Enough competition, Mandy Rose joined WWE. She spent about two years in NXT before making her main roster debut in 2017.

Golden Goddess had a four-year run on the main roster before surprisingly returning to NXT in July 2021. She has since joined forces with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin to form Toxic Attraction.

Since then, Jayne and Dolin have captured the NXT Women's Championship twice. Meanwhile, Mandy Rose won the NXT Women's Championship in October 2021. She has been holding the title ever since.

Over the past couple of months, Jayne and Dolin have competed in two matches on SmackDown. According to recent reports, WWE is planning to make their move to the main roster permanent. A few hours ago, Xero News reported that Rose would also be heading back to the main roster.

"Mandy will be Joining them. She is due to drop the belt before Survivor Series. Last told there was a pitch for them to be apart of the War Games Match," Xero News reported.

Two weeks ago, Jayne and Dolin defeated Diamond Mine on NXT. That same night, Rose beat Fallon Henley.

Which WWE NXT superstar do you want to see on the main roster? Let us know in the comments section below!

