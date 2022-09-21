5 main roster WWE Superstars the NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose has never faced

Since her return to NXT in July 2021, the Undisputed WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose has dominated the brand's women's division.

The 32-year-old has been holding the title since October of that same year. However, the leader of Toxic Attraction has expressed her desire to return to the main roster, where she previously spent about four years.

Since joining the company in 2015, Rose has shared the ring with most of the current main roster superstars. While she faced some of them during her run on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown, Rose battled others during her time on NXT. Nevertheless, only a few main roster superstars are yet to square off against God's Greatest Creation.

Here are five main roster WWE Superstars the NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose has never faced.

#5. Former WWE 24/7 Champion Doudrop

Doudrop is on the Monday Night RAW roster

Nearly a month before Mandy Rose moved back from Monday Night RAW to NXT, Doudrop made her main roster debut on the Red Brand as Eva Marie's protégé. Between June 14 and July 13, 2021, the Scottish superstar shared the ring with several superstars, including Naomi, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Nikki A.S.H, and Shayna Baszler.

Despite being on the same brand for a month, Rose and Doudrop's paths did not cross.

Doudrop and her current tag team partner Nikki A.S.H recently made a few appearances on NXT 2.0. Earlier this month, the two defeated Rose's Toxic Attraction partners, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, on the September 6 episode.

#4. Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Shotzi

Shotzi and Mandy Rose never faced each other

In 2019, Shotzi signed a contract with WWE. She then spent nearly three years competing on NXT while Mandy Rose was on the main roster. The 30-year-old made her main roster debut on July 9, 2021. Only four days later, Rose left the main roster and returned to NXT.

Since Shotzi and God's Greatest Creation have never been on the same brand, the two have never shared the ring.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion is now an active competitor on SmackDown. Last Friday, Shotzi seemingly turned babyface after she rushed to the ring to save Raquel Rodriguez from an ambush from Damage CTRL following Bayley's victory over the former NXT Women's Champion.

#3. B-Fab

In 2019, B-Fab joined WWE. She has since competed in a few matches on NXT live events. She also wrestled in two televised matches on WWE's third brand. In her in-ring debut, the Hit Row member defeated Katrina Cortez. However, she lost her second bout to Elektra Lopez.

Although the company released B-Fab from her contract last November, she recently returned to WWE, alongside her Hit Row partners Top Dolla and Ashante "Thee" Adonis.

Although B-Fab and Mandy Rose were on the same brand, NXT, between July and October 2021, the two never shared the ring. Hence, the Hit Row member is now one of the few main roster superstars that the Undisputed NXT Women's Champion has never battled.

#2. Scarlett Bordeaux

After competing for several years in different promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling and ROH, Scarlett Bordeaux signed with WWE in 2019. Despite being an active in-ring competitor before joining the Stamford-based company, the 31-year-old became her husband's valet on NXT.

Bordeaux and Mandy Rose shared the NXT locker room for about four months before the company released The Smokeshow from her contract last November. Although Bordeaux competed in one dark match before her departure, it was not against Rose. Instead, it came against Shotzi.

Upon her return to the company last month, Bordeaux and her husband joined SmackDown. Hence, The Smokeshow remains one of the few main roster superstars the current Undisputed NXT Women's Champion has never faced.

Ahead of Bordeaux's NXT debut in 2019, she engaged in a verbal exchange with Rose. Although nothing materialized from this, we will have to wait and see if the two will ever clash in the future.

#1. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey and Mandy Rose never had an official match

Since her WWE debut in 2018, Ronda Rousey has shared the ring with several superstars from Monday Night RAW and SmackDown, including the Four Horsewomen, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley.

However, The Baddest Woman on the Planet never squared off against Mandy Rose. The two women spent a few months working on the same brand, RAW, in 2018.

On an episode of the Red Brand in March of that same year, Rose and her Absolution partner Sonya Deville attempted to attack the UFC Hall of Famer. However, Rousey destroyed both ladies before putting Rose into the armbar.

Since Rose moved to SmackDown in October 2018, she and Rousey have never worked again on the same brand. While God's Greatest Creation is now on NXT 2.0, The Baddest Woman on the Planet is active on SmackDown.

Rousey is now the number one contender for Liv Morgan's SmackDown Women's Championship. The two will square off for the title in an Extreme Rules Match at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event.

