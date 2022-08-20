5 times WWE releases split best friends

WWE has released several superstars over the past few years. The release sprees have split a few real-life couples.

For example, the company let Queen Zelina go in November 2020 while her husband, Malakai Black (f.k.a. Aleister Black), continued working for WWE. However, Zelina returned to the promotion in July 2021, a month after her husband was released.

Meanwhile, several times WWE's release sprees have split best friends. While the company let go of some superstars, it kept their best friends under contract.

Here are five times WWE releases split best friends.

#5. Sasha Banks and Samuray del Sol

Sasha Banks and Samuray Del Sol are best friends in real life

After competing for several years on the independent circuit, Samuray del Sol (f.k.a. Kalisto) joined WWE in 2013. The 35-year-old spent nearly two years in NXT, where he and Sasha Banks developed a close friendship.

Samuray del Sol and Banks trained together. They also spent a lot of time together away from the ring. The two wrestlers regularly shared photos together on social media and exchanged tweets.

Nevertheless, while Banks continued to compete in WWE, the company released the former United States Champion from his contract in April 2021 due to budget cuts.

Despite him not being around anymore, del Sol's friendship with Banks remains solid. Following his release, the two got together to catch up. He later shared a picture with The Boss on his Instagram stories, referring to her as "Mi Hermana (my sister)."

The former SmackDown Women's Champion also seemingly cheered on her friend as he made his AEW debut on Dynamite last November.

#4. Scarlett and Shotzi

Scarlett and Shotzi were friends before joining WWE

A few years before joining WWE, Scarlett Bordeaux and Shotzi became friends while working on the independent circuit. Both best friends signed with the company in 2019.

Besides working for the same promotion, Scarlett and Shotzi also released a music video together in April 2021. About a month earlier, Bordeaux celebrated her best friend's birthday by sending her a heartfelt message on Twitter.

"Happy Birthday to the most beautiful soul and to an absolute star @ShotziWWE! 💚 You inspire me every day and I couldn't be more grateful for our friendship. I hope we howl at the moon until we’re little old ladies! Love youuuu! 🌙🔮🧿" Scarlett wrote.

Nevertheless, WWE split the two best friends last November when the company released Scarlett alongside her husband, Karrion Kross. Meanwhile, Shotzi continued to compete on SmackDown.

Earlier this month, Scarlett and her best friend reunited in WWE after The Smokeshow re-signed with the company. The two are now on the same brand.

Scarlett and Shotzi have never shared the ring on WWE television. However, they squared off once in a dark match on SmackDown in June 2021.

#3. Becky Lynch and CJ Perry

Dan 🇮🇪 @danthegrapsfan Lana saying Becky texts her every week and says she’s proud of her Lana saying Becky texts her every week and says she’s proud of her 😭 https://t.co/YFmUlHVhYU

In 2013, Becky Lynch and CJ Perry (f.k.a. Lana) signed with WWE. While Big Time Becks had previous wrestling experience, The Ravishing One had none. Over the next few years, the two became close friends as Lynch helped Perry become a better in-ring performer.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Perry spoke about her close friendship with the former RAW Women's Champion.

“Becky [Lynch] has helped me a lot. That would be someone that probably people don't know about because of characters, storylines etc. But man, I have learned so much from Becky! [...] She was so tough on me. But man, if she wasn't tough, I wouldn't be where I am right now. She was so tough - she would always be like 'toughen up!' and this and that. And now, I get texts from her saying 'I'm so proud of you.' She texts me every single week. I'm so thankful for that because when this whole pandemic started, I remember being so discouraged and I remember her telling me 'you're so strong. You're such a strong woman. Now you've got to be who you are. Keep on carrying this, keep working hard, harder than anyone else so we can bring the people back that we love so much' – and I remember those words," she said.

Unfortunately for Perry, WWE's release spree in June 2021 split her from her best friend. The company let the Ravishing One go while Lynch remained under contract.

While Big Time Becks is currently on the RAW roster, Perry has stepped away from wrestling and is now pursuing an acting career.

#2. Butch and Mark Andrews

Butch and Mark Andrews are childhood friends

Butch and Mark Andrews are the latest victims of WWE's release sprees. The two are childhood friends and have trained together from a young age. Butch and Andrews joined the company in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Nevertheless, while Butch is currently active on SmackDown, the company recently let his best friend go, among several other NXT UK stars. Reacting to his friend's release, the former NXT UK Champion took to Twitter to express his gratitude for Andrews.

"Pioneer of modern British Wrestling and doesn't get the credit he deserves. Can't wait to see what's next," he wrote.

Butch has previously disclosed that he dreams of squaring off against Andrews at WrestleMania. While this will not happen anytime soon, the two have competed against one another several times on the independent circuit and in NXT.

#1. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan, Ruby Soho, and Sarah Logan

In 2017, Liv Morgan, Ruby Soho (f.k.a. Ruby Riott), and Sarah Logan debuted on SmackDown as The Riott Squad. The three superstars looked to have a close bond on-screen. In real life, it was nothing different.

While working together, the three ladies became best friends. They also got matching tattoos of the date The Riott Squad debuted on the blue brand. Nevertheless, Morgan is currently the only remaining member of the trio in WWE.

In April 2020, the company released Logan from her contract due to budget cuts. She has since stepped away from professional wrestling. Meanwhile, Soho remained active on SmackDown until the company let her go in June 2021. She then joined AEW.

Meanwhile, Morgan remains in the promotion and is currently holding the SmackDown Women's Title.

Last January, Logan made a surprise appearance, participating in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. After the bout, a teary-eyed Morgan interrupted a backstage interview with her best friend.

"I was just so happy to see her. I've been by myself, and trying to do my thing, but I miss my friend so much. To hear her music, and to see her come out, I love that moment more than anything I've done all year," Morgan said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Despite being on competing promotions, Morgan and Soho are also close. The SmackDown Women's Champion recently posted a photo of the AEW star on her Twitter account. She captioned it "the superior green-haired tattooed girl" in a dig towards Shotzi.

'I am the destroyer of worlds'. Find out who influenced Bray Wyatt's character right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha