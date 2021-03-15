WWE NXT Superstar sends heartfelt birthday message to Shotzi Blackheart

Today is Shotzi Blackheart's birthday. She received an early birthday present on Wednesday when she and Ember Moon captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships from Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

While Shotzi Blackheart has received plenty of birthday wishes on social media today, one, in particular, stood out from NXT Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux.

She took to social media to tweet out a picture of her, Blackheart, and Karrion Kross with a heartfelt message along with it.

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul and to an absolute star @ShotziWWE! *green heart emoji* You inspire me every day and I couldn't be more grateful for our friendship. I hope we howl at the moon until we're little old ladies! Love youuuu! *moon emoji* *crystal ball emoji* *nazar amulet emoji*"

It's always wonderful to see wrestlers make lifelong friendships in this business, and the friendship between Shotzi Blackheart and Scarlett is certainly a special one.

Happy Birthday to the most beautiful soul and to an absolute star @ShotziWWE! 💚



You inspire me every day and I couldn’t be more grateful for our friendship. I hope we howl at the moon until we’re little old ladies! Love youuuu! 🌙🔮🧿 pic.twitter.com/BggstmO5pf — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) March 14, 2021

Shotzi Blackheart knows what she wants for her birthday

It wouldn't be a birthday without presents, and Shotzi Blackheart knows exactly what she wants this year.

Blackheart sent out a tweet yesterday asking Mattel to release an action figure of herself. This certainly sounds like an awesome idea as she has one of the most toyetic looks on the entire WWE roster across all three brands.

A future WWE Elite figure of Blackheart complete with a tank would surely be a hit with WWE action figure collectors everywhere, and it would make the birthday girl happy in the process. Sounds like a win-win.

While it's unlikely that Mattel will announce a Shotzi Blackheart action figure before the day is over, there is certainly a chance we could see that announcement from them soon.

Would you like to see a Shotzi Blackheart action figure? Have you sent your birthday wishes to Blackheart on Twitter yet? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.