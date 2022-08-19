"Pioneer of modern British Wrestling" - Butch AKA Pete Dunne reacts to his best friend's release from WWE

Butch (fka Pete Dunne) reacted to the release of WWE Superstar and real-life best friend Mark Andrews.

The Bruiserweight began his career when he signed with WWE NXT and entered the inaugural United Kingdom tournament in 2017. After failing to win the tournament, he challenged Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver Chicago and won the NXT United Kingdom Championship.

Dunne moved from the UK to the US and officially moved up to the main roster and was renamed as Butch. Earlier in the day, several NXT UK stars were released. One of which was Mark Andrews, who happens to be Pete Dunne's real-life best friend. Butch went on Twitter to express his gratitude upon his friend's release:

"Pioneer of modern British Wrestling and doesn’t get the credit he deserves. Can’t wait to see what’s next."

Butch is currently on SmackDown teaming up with Ridge Holland and Sheamus as part of The Brawling Brutes. It will be interesting to see what Butch does next on the blue brand.

Former WWE Superstar Wildboar wanted to face Butch AKA Pete Dunne in WWE

Pete Dunne made his mark in WWE when he signed with NXT and performed in NXT UK for several years. During his time in the black and gold brand, Dunne was one of the longest reigning WWE United Kingdom Champions. After moving to the States, he won the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Riddle.

Since NXT UK's inception, Wildboar has signed with the company and has performed regularly under the brand. He formed a tag team with Primate called The Hunt. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Wildboar chose Butch as his opponent from the main roster:

"For me at the moment, I would love to face Butch." (05:30-05:35)

Unfortunately, the two superstars will not be able to face each other as Wildboar has been released from the company.

Do you think Butch will get his old nameback? Sound off in the comment section.

