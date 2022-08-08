Current WWE Superstar wants to challenge Butch (Exclusive)

NXT UK Superstar Wild Boar has said he wants to face Butch (FKA Pete Dunne) in WWE.

Before his main-roster call-up, Butch accomplished a lot during his time in the developmental brand. He captured the NXT UK Championship and became one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions alongside Riddle. Although he hasn't won any gold on SmackDown yet, he is still just as impressive.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Wild Boar shared that if he could face anyone from RAW, SmackDown, or NXT, he would choose the Brawling Brutes member.

"For me at the moment, I would love to face Butch." (05:30-05:35)

Check out the exclusive interview below:

Wild Boar also spoke about Butch's current character and praised his skills. He mentioned that whatever the former NXT Title holder does will be fantastic.

Another WWE Superstar praised Butch for his character work

Although Butch is still a relatively new character, it looks like many of his co-workers still admire the star's work.

In another exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, fellow NXT UK star Noam Dar praised Butch's talent and skills and noted how glad he was that Butch was finally getting the recognition he deserved.

"I think Butch is great. The character is extremely entertaining and also very believable. Butch is someone I've known for a long time, and he works extremely hard and he has a wide variety of talent and skill available to him so I'm glad people are seeing that," Dar said.

Although he is now going by the name of Butch, it's evident that his in-ring skills and persona are still enough to lure in other superstars.

Wild Boar talks to us ahead of Clash At The Castle, the UK's first major WWE stadium event in over 30 years, taking place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday 3rd, September. For tickets visit: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/wweclash

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy