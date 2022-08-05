"I'm glad people are seeing that" - Former WWE main-roster star opens up on Butch (Exclusive)

Current NXT UK and former RAW star Noam Dar has commented on Butch's current character on WWE SmackDown.

When Pete Dunne was called up from NXT to the main roster, he was named Butch and became a part of the Brawling Brutes faction. During his main-roster run, he faced the likes of Drew McIntyre, The New Day, and more.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Noam Dar praised the SmackDown Superstar for his character's performance and stated that he was glad Butch is finally getting the recognition he deserves.

"I think Butch is great. The character is extremely entertaining and also very believable. Butch is someone I've known for a long time, and he works extremely hard and he has a wide variety of talent and skill available to him so I'm glad people are seeing that," the NXT UK star said. (4:40-4:59)

Before his main-roster call-up this year, Dunne captured the NXT United Kingdom Championship and even held the developmental brand's tag team championship with Riddle.

Butch recently teased his old gimmick ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE's UK upcoming event will be headlined by Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed Championship. However, it looks like another SmackDown talent is hoping to get on the card in September.

In a recent tweet, the former NXT Title holder posted a photo of his time as Pete Dunne in the UK. He then captioned the post while referring to the upcoming event in Wales.

Following the tweet, many fans predicted that Pete Dunne could return and ultimately put an end to the Butch character. However, none of this has been confirmed.

