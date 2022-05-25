Scrapped name for Sheamus’ stable ahead of SmackDown seemingly revealed

The name of Sheamus' faction on SmackDown has been revealed as The Brawling Brutes. But it appears that WWE had other ideas in mind before settling on that name.

Back on May 12, WWE filed a trademark with the USPTO for the term "Bloody Brutes." One week later, on May 19, they filed a trademark for "Brutal Brutes" before settling on The Brawling Brutes just 24 hours later. WWE is yet to trademark The Brawling Brutes' name as of this writing. But you can imagine that it will be taken care of sooner rather than later.

Many members of the WWE Universe don't understand why the company strayed away from using the Fight Night name for the faction. Many thought the name was set, as it seemed to be the call to arms for Sheamus's group over the last several weeks.

Who will The New Day choose to battle against Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes on SmackDown?

On WWE SmackDown this Friday night, The Brawling Brutes will take on Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and a mystery partner in a six-man tag team match.

The New Day's partner currently remains a mystery. Some members of the WWE Universe have speculated that Drew McIntyre will be the one to team up with them in Big E's absence.

The New Day was supposed to take on Sheamus's faction at WrestleMania 38 in a six-man tag. Big E would go on to suffer a broken neck at the hands of Ridge Holland. The match was then changed to a tag team match instead that got little to no time on the show itself.

The Celtic Warrior has made the most out of a great deal of WWE gimmicks and storylines over the years, but this stable might turn out to be his ultimate test. This is an opportunity to teach and guide WWE's younger generation of talents. If Sheamus can get The Brawling Brutes over as a faction, no one could ever question his ability to be a top WWE Superstar again.

