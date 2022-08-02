Butch drops cryptic hint for WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE Superstar Butch teased a possible participation at the upcoming event Clash at the Castle.

In April, World Wrestling Entertainment announced they would be hosting a live event in Cardiff, Wales, called Clash at the Castle, on September 3, 2022. The match will host an Undisputed Championship match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

However, it looks like another SmackDown Superstar is interested in performing at the event. In a recent tweet, Butch posted a cryptic photo of his old persona as Pete Dunne during his time at NXT UK. The caption of the image then hinted at a probable appearance during the event.

"CLASH Probably," Butch wrote.

Fans want to see Butch return as Pete Dunne to WWE

Before his main-roster debut earlier this year, the former Pete Dunne captured the NXT United Kingdom Championship and held the brand's tag team titles with Riddle. However, he underwent a name change and was called Butch once he moved to SmackDown.

Following the tweet that hinted at his past persona, fans were excited to see the former NXT star possibly return to his past character.

One fan even made a bold claim about how Pete Dunne should return since he used to be respected and was considered the greatest UK Champion:

Mark @Demoslasher @PeteDunneYxB Please, let "butch" become "Pete Dunne" again...that dude was respected, he was feared, he put on 5 star matches regularly, he was the greatest UK champion that they have produced. His music would hit, and people poped for it because they knew that this dude was legit...miss that @PeteDunneYxB Please, let "butch" become "Pete Dunne" again...that dude was respected, he was feared, he put on 5 star matches regularly, he was the greatest UK champion that they have produced. His music would hit, and people poped for it because they knew that this dude was legit...miss that

Multiple fans even hilariously begged Triple H to bring back Dunne:

Meanwhile, one fan hinted at a possible match between The Brawling Brutes member and the current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther:

Butch is currently a part of The Brawling Brutes faction alongside Sheamus and Ridge Holland. In a previous episode of SmackDown, he aided The Celtic Warrior against Drew McIntyre. Unfortunately for the faction, The Scottish Warrior came out victorious.

