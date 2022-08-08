"He just made it his own" - Former opponent talks about Butch adapting to his new WWE persona (Exclusive)

NXT UK Superstar Wild Boar recently praised Butch for his character work on WWE SmackDown.

NXT Superstars bearing a new name after they were called up to the main roster have been a recent trend. One of the stars who underwent a change in moniker was Butch. Prior to his current persona, he was known as Pete Dunne and was also a former NXT UK Champion.

Meanwhile, Boar has been with NXT UK since 2018. He debuted on the October 24 edition of the show and has been a staple with the brand ever since.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Wild Boar shared his admiration for Butch since he could play any character. Boar also mentioned how the former NXT UK Champion would be okay with his current character, however long he may hold it.

"I really like it. He's one of those people who can make, anything he does will be fantastic. And this is exactly what he's done. He just taken something that isn't necessarily what he's known for, and he just made it his own. And however long he's doing whatever he's doing, is gonna be fantastic." [05:50 - 06:17]

Ahead of Clash at the Castle in September, the SmackDown Superstar got fans into a frenzy after he teased his past character. However, nothing has been confirmed about a character shift.

Wild Boar talks about Butch's WWE stable, The Brawling Brutes

One of the newer stables on SmackDown is The Brawling Brutes. The faction that consists of Butch, Sheamus, and Ridge Holland has already feuded with the likes of Drew McIntyre and The New Day.

In the same interview, Boar was asked if he liked how the table was being marketed. He then answered that he liked how accurate the promotion was about their characters.

"I think so. Big burly men, beating the daylights in other people and each other. I think it's spot on." [06:26 - 06:33]

Although Butch is now known for a different name and look, it's evident that he continues to impress and entertain fans and professionals alike.

Wild Boar talks to us ahead of Clash at the Castle, the UK's first major WWE stadium event in over 30 years, taking place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, September 3.

For tickets visit: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/wweclash

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha