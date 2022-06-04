The Brawling Brutes took on former WWE Champions on SmackDown

The team of Butch, Sheamus, and Ridge Holland took on The New Day and their new associate, Drew McIntyre, on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

During a previous episode of the blue brand, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods introduced the sword-wielding superstar as one of their tag team partners going forward. Following multiple three-on-one assaults from The Brawling Brutes, The New Day was set to get their revenge on tonight's SmackDown.

The match started with Xavier Woods getting dominated. However, things changed when the latter finally tagged in Kingston, who took on their rival team both in and outside the ring. Before the commercial break, the former tag team champions celebrated on the announcement table.

But things were looking grim when the show went back on the air, with Sheamus taking control of Kofi. Butch went to the ring without being tagged in and taunted Drew, who was now furious following the teasing.

Finally, the Scottish Warrior was tagged in and dominated the rest of the match by attacking both Sheamus and Ridge Holland in the side of the ring.

McIntyre attempted to deliver a Claymore Kick, but Butch tagged himself in before he could. The former tagged Xavier, which almost resulted in a win for their team before Ridge broke the pin.

A brawl ensued outside the ring, with The Brawling Brutes taking out their opponents. The distraction caused Woods to look away from Butch, who delivered a Bitter End to end their match.

From the controversial finish from the challengers, it's safe to assume that neither team will be burying the hatchet anytime soon.

