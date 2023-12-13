"Bitter sweet" - Mandy Rose sends a message one year after her final WWE appearance

Mandy Rose recently took to Twitter to send a message one year after her final WWE appearance.

On December 13th, 2022, Rose lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on NXT TV, as her 413-day reign as champion came to an end. The next day, she was released from her WWE contract due to her FanTime content.

Taking to Twitter, Rose recalled her final WWE appearance. She expressed her love and gratitude towards the WWE Universe:

"Wow… can’t believe it’s been a year… bitter sweet, love you all #Grateful" wrote Rose

Mandy Rose is open to a return to professional wrestling

Mandy Rose has stated that she is open to a return to professional wrestling at some point down the road.

Following her departure from WWE in 2022, the former NXT Women's Champion has mostly focused on her ventures outside of wrestling. Speaking in an interview with TMZ, Rose said:

"Listen, I do miss performing, I miss the camaraderie, I miss that adrenaline rush, for sure. I can't sit here and say I don't miss it. However, I am keeping myself super busy not to have to think about it as much. I don't know about the future. I am a free agent now... If the right call comes around, and I feel like making an appearance and coming back to any wrestling federation out there, I'm not saying it's a no, but right now I'm pretty busy. It has to be the right call."

Rose had also competed on the main roster during her time in WWE, but found most of her success in NXT. She was the leader of Toxic Attraction, a faction that consisted of Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin.

