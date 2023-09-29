"She is doing really well" - 58-year-old legend shares a photo with former WWE star Mandy Rose

Since leaving WWE, Mandy Rose has focused on her ventures outside the professional wrestling world.

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently praised Rose for her work on NXT. He also shared a selfie with the former NXT Women's Champion from a meet-and-greet.

Taking to Instagram, the 58-year-old legend pointed out that his son, Dewey, enjoyed working with the former NXT Women's Champion on her promos. He concluded by sending his best wishes to Rose.

"MANDY! It was great to catch up with @mandysacs. I thought she was a tremendous NXT women’s champion, and I know my son @deweyfoley92 enjoyed working with her on promos. Although she is not with @WWE anymore, I understand she is doing really well and that makes me happy to hear!…have a nice day!" wrote Foley.

Mandy Rose revealed that she is open to returning to professional wrestling

Since leaving WWE at the end of 2022, Mandy Rose has temporarily stepped away from professional wrestling.

However, she seems open to the idea of a potential return. Speaking in a recent interview with TMZ, Rose revealed that she is a free agent and would be willing to accept the "right" offer.

"Listen, I do miss performing, I miss the camaraderie, I miss that adrenaline rush, for sure. I can't sit here and say I don't miss it. However, I am keeping myself super busy not to have to think about it as much. I don't know about the future. I am a free agent now... If the right call comes around, and I feel like making an appearance and coming back to any wrestling federation out there, I'm not saying it's a no, but right now I'm pretty busy. It has to be the right call."

Rose's last WWE match was against Roxanne Perez, to whom she lost the NXT Women's Championship.

