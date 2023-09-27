Mandy Rose opens up about potential return; could she head back to WWE?

Mandy Rose recently revealed that she is open to wrestling for any company, if the right opportunity presents itself.

Mandy Rose was at the top of her game last year. She was the NXT Women's Champion, and one of the most popular women in the company. She was well on course to becoming one of the greatest NXT Women's Champion in history.

However, her FanTime page resulted in her release from WWE just 24 hours after she lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez. Following her release, Mandy seemed to be doing quite well financially. However, that wrestling itch seems to be to hard to let go.

During a recent interview with TMZ, Mandy revealed that she is open to return for any wrestling promotion if it's the right call.

"Listen, I do miss performing, I miss the camaraderie, I miss that adrenaline rush, for sure. I can't sit here and say I don't miss it. However, I am keeping myself super busy not to have to think about it as much. I don't know about the future. I am a free agent now. [...] If the right call comes around, and I feel like making an appearance and coming back to any wrestling federation out there, I'm not saying it's a no, but right now I'm pretty busy. It has to be the right call." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

It is important to note that Rose never specifically mentioned WWE. So, it remains to be seen if she will return to the company after they fired her for her FanTime Page.

Mandy Rose teases free agent status

Rumors about Rose's return to wrestling first started after she teased being a free agent, soon after several fans started asking her about her return on Instagram.

Mandy posted a photo on her Instagram stories with a caption basically saying she may or may not be a free agent soon.

"Funny you asked.... your girl may or may not be a free agent very soon," Mandy posted.

Screengrab of Mandy Rose's IG stories

It will be interesting to see where Rose will end up, if she chooses to make her return to the world of professional wrestling.

Do you want to see Mandy Rose return to the ring? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.