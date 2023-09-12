Former WWE star Mandy Rose hints at a wrestling return; gives an update 

Mandy Rose was seen as a big part of WWE when she was a part of the company. However, after her decision to post exclusive content separate from her career in the ring, she was let go. Whether it was for that reason or not remains unknown. However, Rose has hinted at her wrestling future during a recent Q and A.

Rose has been gone from WWE for a long time now. She was released back on December 14 of last year. The star would later say that she was not going to talk about the reasons for release due to a confidentiality clause but did say that she was hurt and disappointed with her departure and her reign as the NXT Women's Champion coming to an end the way that it did.

The star was answering questions on her Instagram from fans. However, amidst this, she was asked about a return to wrestling. She has not wrestled at all since her release.

Mandy Rose replied to this by saying that she would be a "free agent" soon, indicating that she was up to take bookings.

"Funny you asked.... your girl may or may not be a free agent very soon."

The star might be back on our screens sooner than later

Whether that means that she would return to WWE or not is unknown, but Mandy Rose could end up on fans' screens very soon.

