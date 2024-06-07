LA Knight to feud with 4-time champion before chasing Logan Paul? Exploring potential feud on WWE SmackDown

LA Knight has set his eyes on the United States Championship, as he called out Logan Paul last week on SmackDown. Their potential rivalry will likely culminate in a huge match at SummerSlam this year. However, The Megastar could feud with a four-time champion on the blue brand before going on a hunt for The Maverick.

WWE might start a potential feud between LA Knight and Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown. The speculation comes in the wake of what transpired last week between the two. Hayes interrupted the 41-year-old star in a backstage segment during the latter's promo and tried to take a jab at him. On the other hand, Knight wasn't reluctant to roast the former NXT Champion either.

The Megastar was also involved in a heated backstage segment with Melo during the King of the Ring tournament as well. Similarly, there have been numerous instances when they were involved in a war of words backstage. It appears that a potential feud has been brewing between LA Knight and Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown.

Trending

Expand Tweet

There's a good possibility that WWE may run their potential feud for a month or two before The Defiant One chases Logan Paul and embarks on his hunt for the United States Championship. Not only will it provide LA Knight with momentum before SummerSlam, but it could also benefit the former NXT star.

Carmelo Hayes is a four-time champion in WWE, which includes all the titles he won in NXT. However, a feud with The Megastar could be a far greater accomplishment, as it may catapult his main roster career on SmackDown.

WWE may be preparing LA Knight for a grand moment

Knight is one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE currently. However, the fact that he is yet to capture a championship on the main roster remains a lingering concern. There's a good possibility that WWE has been preparing The Megastar for a grand moment at SummerSlam this year.

Knight is expected to feud with Logan Paul for the United States Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer. This could be the moment where his fortune shines, as he has the opportunity to win his first title on the main roster.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen when and how Knight's potential storyline with Paul will unfold.