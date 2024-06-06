41-year-old superstar to main event SummerSlam with Logan Paul? Exploring potential seeds planted by WWE

WWE's biggest event of the summer, SummerSlam, is heading to Logan Paul's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, this year. Therefore it should be expected that the company will have some special plans in store for the current United States Champion. It appears that the seeds have already been planted for his potential title match at the spectacular event.

LA Knight seems likely to face The Maverick for the United States Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The speculation comes in the wake of what has transpired lately. On the May 31, 2024 episode of SmackDown, the 41-year-old called out Logan Paul and stated that he was coming after the United States Title.

Moreover, the two were also involved in online banter, where they sarcastically took shots at each other. Superstars are often seen exchanging some heated words on social media when they are about to embark on a new feud or sow the seeds of a future storyline. Therefore, this seems to be the herald of their rivalry, which may culminate in a potential match for the United States Championship at SummerSlam.

However, the possibility of LA Knight and Logan Paul headlining the spectacular Premium Live Event is unlikely, as there will most likely be other matches that may be at the forefront. Regardless, The Maverick and The Megastar are expected to share the ring for the first time ever in a one-on-one match at The Biggest Party of the Summer this year.

With Knight being a huge babyface and Logan being a vicious heel, it would be a spectacular sight to behold if the two superstars squared off against each other at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Logan Paul's title reign may end at SummerSlam 2024

Ever since winning the United States Championship at Crown Jewel last year, Logan Paul has been basking in glory as the champion. However, there's a good possibility that his title reign may be nearing its end, which could be at SummerSlam 2024.

LA Knight could face The Maverick for the United States Title at the August spectacle. Knight is one of the biggest babyfaces currently in WWE but he has yet to capture a championship on the main roster. SummerSlam could be the place where The Megastar finally puts an end to his drought for a title by dethroning The Maverick.

On the other hand, Logan Paul has been quite an entertaining champion on Friday Night SmackDown, as he is one of the most captivating heels on the brand. This is also one of the reasons he has the potential to make any storyline riveting and put his opponent over among the fans.

WWE has a promising avenue to catapult LA Knight's career by having him dethrone the social media megastar. A compelling rivalry between a top babyface and a dominant heel always brings captivating storylines.

