3 stipulation matches WWE can book for Logan Paul vs LA Knight - Hellish structure involved, outside ring action, and more

LA Knight vs Logan Paul is set to be one of the matches scheduled for the upcoming WWE Clash at the Castle even next week. If not, then the match is certainly about to happen down the line. The characters of both stars already complement each other, but adding other elements during their clash could benefit them.

Since Logan Paul's rise on the WWE roster, one star many have wanted him to face was LA Knight. The interest only grew when The Maverick became the United States Champion, but it looks like it might finally occur after The Megastar called out the champion last week. To intensify the action, the Stamford-based promotion could add a special stipulation to their clash.

For this list, we will look at three stipulation matches WWE can put on LA Knight vs. Logan Paul.

#3. LA Knight and Logan Paul could compete in a Hell in a Cell match

LA Knight already competed in his fair share of matches, but no Steel Cage matches yet on television as each one happened during house shows. On the other hand, Logan Paul also hasn't competed in many matches with stipulations. A Steel Cage match could suit their style well.

Logan is known for his high-flying maneuvers, something he could utilize inside a structure like the Hell in a Cell. On the other hand, Knight's agility and experience could also bring an exciting match-up in a stipulation like that.

#2. A Scotland-themed Street Fight could fit the occasion

Both Knight and Paul have an intense and agile style of performing, which could already result in an exciting title match. However, incorporating outside elements will surely add levels to it.

Adding a Scottish-themed Street Fight to their match could result in a more high-stakes and exciting bout and hook fans further by seeing elements from their home country included in the action.

#1. A Falls Count Anywhere match in an international WWE Premium Live Event would be interesting

A Falls Count Anywhere stipulation is a match that doesn't happen often, especially in large venues. However, the Stamford-based promotion could make an exception this time around.

Aside from being skillful wrestlers, LA Knight and Logan Paul are also entertaining performers. This could be seen through their mannerisms and promos, but also how in their matches in general. With this in mind, they could surely utilize the crowd elements a lot through a Falls Count Anywhere clash.

