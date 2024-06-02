WWE Superstar LA Knight takes major dig at Logan Paul

WWE Superstar LA Knight appears to have turned his attention toward United States Champion Logan Paul following his feud with AJ Styles. The Megastar recently took a major dig at The Maverick on social media.

On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, the 41-year-old was looking for Logan Paul. Upon finding out that the latter was not present at the show, Knight called out the YouTube sensation and sent a message to the champion on X/Twitter.

Logan Paul also took to the social media website to share a video boasting about his success in both his professional and personal life while stating that he had no interest in crossing paths with LA Knight. The latter was quick to fire back as he pointed out that the champion made a basic mistake in tagging Knight in the post despite being a social media influencer.

"'Social media influencer' can’t even figure out how to tag people," he wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Logan Paul's most recent in-ring appearance was at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. He challenged Cody Rhodes for the WWE Universal Championship. The Maverick put forth an inspiring effort but fell short as The American Nightmare retained the title in a hard-fought contest.

WWE Hall of Famer talks about rumors suggesting LA Knight has backstage heat

LA Knight reportedly had several backstage issues, which stopped him from getting pushed despite being so over with the fans.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long was asked about the rumors of LA Knight having backstage heat. The former SmackDown manager pointed out that he was not aware of any such backstage issues. He also stated that The Megastar has always been nice and pleasant to him:

"Well I don't know anything about the attitude. You know if he has got a problem with people in the back. I have always talked to him. He has always been nice and pleasant with me. We have had great conversations, you know, and I have watched him move around, so I don't know. If he does have that kind of problem, I haven't seen it, you know, so I don't know," he said. [From 05:53 onwards]

LA Knight is one of the most beloved superstars in WWE. However, he has yet to win a title following his move to the main roster. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Megastar as he is slowly building a rivalry with United States Champion Logan Paul.

