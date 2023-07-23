Details of LA Knight's backstage problem in WWE revealed - Reports

A WWE source recently detailed LA Knight's current issues in the locker room.

LA Knight returned to the Stamford-based company in 2021 after having a short stint several years earlier. He spent about a year in NXT before making his main roster debut in mid-2022. He has since been an active competitor on SmackDown.

Despite being one of the most popular superstars on SmackDown, Knight is yet to receive a push in WWE. Although many thought he would win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Damian Priest was the one who emerged victorious. Knight also lost a United States Title Invitational Fatal Four Way last Friday. Hence, he is not booked for SummerSlam so far.

A recent report suggested that although Vince McMahon has become fond of the 40-year-old superstar, the latter has gained a reputation for rubbing people the wrong way backstage. It dubbed the former manager of the Maximum Male Models "bad at backstage politics."

A source from the creative team recently spoke to Ringside News about Knight's backstage issues, explaining that the SmackDown star doesn't understand the locker room yet.

"He doesn't understand the WWE locker room yet. He'll get straightened out," the source said.

Wrestling veteran thinks LA Knight should face WWE legend

Over the past few weeks, LA Knight was criticized by some fans and experts for allegedly "ripping off" The Rock. Meanwhile, many other former superstars and veterans have defended the 40-year-old wrestler.

During a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former manager praised Knight. He also suggested that The Rock should return to square off against the former leader of Maximum Male Models.

"LA Knight is gonna make a big big difference. And bringing him back against The Rock I think would be a good idea," Mantell said.

