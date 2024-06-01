Logan Paul's next challenger is ready; makes statement

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently faced off against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and lost at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. However, the United States Champion did not agree to put his title on the line in the Saudi Arabia encounter. But, he seems to already have an opponent ready to challenge him for his prestigious title now.

LA Knight was looking for Logan Paul out on the May 31, 2024, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. However, GM Nick Aldis told him that The Maverick wasn’t present for the show in Albany, New York. Undeterred by the champion's absence, The Megastar called out the US Champ and made a statement via a tweet on X.

“@LoganPaul whenever you’re ready, Champ.”

Logan Paul has held the United States Championship title since November 4, 2023, after defeating Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023. However, during his championship reign of six months, he has only defended his title twice. Now, LA Knight has stepped up to make The Maverick fight for his belt once again.

Notably, LA Knight didn’t just randomly decide to pounce on the YouTuber-turned-WWE Superstar. In fact, he has been eyeing to get in the ring with him for quite some time.

LA Knight staking out Logan Paul for the United States Championship

The WWE US Champion looked forward to becoming a double-champ at King and Queen of the Ring via any means possible in Saudi Arabia. However, while Logan Paul was pounding Cody Rhodes with his brass knuckles, LA Knight was closely observing him from the ringside.

The friction between The Maverick and The Megastar took root several weeks ago when they clashed on WWE SmackDown. However, LA Knight now eyes a bigger prize in the form of Paul’s championship title.

So far, the YouTuber-turned-WWE Superstar hasn’t responded to Knight’s taunt and Nick Aldis hasn’t yet given Knight the status of an official contender for the title. But, it would be interesting to see how they fare against each other at any of the upcoming PLEs.

