WWE Hall of Famer opens up on rumors of LA Knight having backstage heat (Exclusive)

While LA Knight had red-hot momentum by the end of last year, his WWE push has seemingly fizzled out. Hall of Famer Teddy Long spoke on the matter recently, sharing his perspective.

LA Knight was almost entirely self-made when it came to prominence in the pro-wrestling community, clawing his way to the top of the totem pole. His matches with Roman Reigns and AJ Styles certainly had a lot of buildup, and he was one of the highest merch sellers in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, it is undeniable that he has lost significant steam in the last few weeks. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long was asked about the rumors of LA Knight having backstage heat. The WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"Well I don't know anything about the attitude. You know if he has got a problem with people in the back. I have always talked to him. He has always been nice and pleasant with me. We have had great conversations, you know, and I have watched him move around so, I don't know. If he does have that kind of problem, I haven't seen it, you know, so I don't know." [From 05:53 onwards]

Check out the entire episode below:

Another former WWE employee thinks LA Knight could win a singles title soon

While LA Knight is yet to bag a singles title on the main roster, another opportunity may arise soon.

Former host of WWE's The Bump, Matt Camp, talked about LA Knight's future. Speaking on The Wrestling Matt Show, he stated that there was a chance Knight would get his first title win at SummerSlam:

"Logan Paul and LA Knight could be very fun as a build. And LA Knight getting that elusive singles championship, and I don't count the Million Dollar Title; getting that elusive championship would get a big pop at Cleveland. And Logan [Paul], no one is gonna cheer him even though he's from there anyway," he said. [48:10 - 48:30]

Check out the video below:

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for LA Knight in WWE.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video while using any quotes from the first-half of this article.