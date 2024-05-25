Logan Paul might lose the United States Title to major star, says ex-WWE personality, at SummerSlam

Logan Paul has held the United States Championship since November of last year. Nevertheless, a former WWE personality believes he could lose it to a top SmackDown Superstar at SummerSlam 2024.

The ex-WWE employee in question is Matt Camp. The former host of The Bump recently addressed the potential threat of LA Knight to The Maverick's United States Championship reign. The two had a brief confrontation on SmackDown last week, leading many to believe The Megastar might go after the YouTuber's title.

On his The Wrestling Matt Show podcast, Camp claimed Knight could end Paul's title reign at The Biggest Party of The Summer this August. He predicted that The Megastar would get a big pop from the crowd despite being in his potential opponent's home state.

"Logan Paul and LA Knight could be very fun as a build. And LA Knight getting that elusive singles championship, and I don't count the Million Dollar Title; getting that elusive championship would get a big pop at Cleveland. And Logan [Paul], no one is gonna cheer him even though he's from there anyway," he said. [48:10 - 48:30]

Logan Paul will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship

In a few hours, United States Champion Logan Paul will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Last night on SmackDown, the two stood face-to-face inside the ring ahead of their anticipated square-off. Although Paul previously handed Michael Cole his brass knuckles at the King and Queen of the Ring Kickoff event and claimed he would not use it on The American Nightmare, the latter exposed that The Maverick had another one in his pocket on the blue brand. Meanwhile, Rhodes vowed to make his opponent regret getting into the ring with him.

During the same podcast, Matt Camp predicted that Rhodes would defeat Paul at the King and Queen of the Ring. It would be interesting to see if his prediction will come true.

