Logan Paul could finally lose his US title to former world champion, predicts WWE veteran, in a blockbuster feud

A popular WWE veteran believes Logan Paul's United States Title reign could finally end at the hands of a top SmackDown Superstar. Ryback feels former TNA World Champion LA Knight could be the one to dethrone the YouTube sensation.

The Maverick has held the US Championship for nearly eight months now after he defeated Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel last year. While a potential match between Logan Paul and LA Knight has been rumored for months, it looks like the feud is finally materializing on SmackDown. Paul and The Megastar's interactions have gotten fans drooling at the prospect of seeing them go to war.

On a recent episode of his Ryback TV podcast, the former WWE star explained how the promotion had considerably cooled off LA Knight's momentum in recent months. However, Ryback believes a feud with Logan Paul could put him back in the spotlight.

The former Intercontinental Champion added that the budding rivalry must end with Knight capturing the US Title.

"Obviously, he got red-hot and they pulled back a little bit. But he's still being used and featured on everything. It depends on what direction they go. It could be a great thing if they choose to do a two-three month program with Logan Paul, where he maybe, he ends up losing one or two but comes out victorious in the end. I think that would be very good business being done if they do that," said Ryback. (1:14:15 - 1:14:43)

Considering just how popular both Logan Paul and LA Knight are, the Stamford-based promotion could reserve their match for a massive stage like SummerSlam 2024.

Former WWE personality Matt Camp also believes Logan Paul could lose the US Title to LA Knight

A few days back on his The Wrestling Matt Show podcast, Matt Camp spoke about the possibility of LA Knight challenging Logan Paul at WWE SummerSlam 2024.

He also added that although Ohio, where SummerSlam is scheduled to go down, happens to be The Maverick's home state, he won't be cheered by the fans in attendance. Camp predicted that the spectators would be rooting for Knight's win.

"Logan Paul and LA Knight could be very fun as a build. And LA Knight getting that elusive singles championship, and I don't count the Million Dollar Title; getting that elusive championship would get a big pop at Cleveland. And Logan [Paul], no one is gonna cheer him even though he's from there anyway," he said.

Besides his simmering tensions with LA Knight, Logan Paul has also teased challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship again. He failed to capture the gold at last month's King and Queen of the Ring.

