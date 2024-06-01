Logan Paul breaks silence after LA Knight makes a major statement on WWE SmackDown

During the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, LA Knight called out Logan Paul and challenged him for the United States Championship. The Maverick recently responded to The Megastar on social media. Paul's title reign began in late 2023 when he defeated Rey Mysterio at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

Meanwhile, Knight's only championship accomplishment in WWE was winning the Million Dollar Championship during his time in NXT. On the main roster, however, he has won the Slim Jim Battle Royal.

This week on SmackDown, Knight was looking for Paul, who is on the back of a loss to Cody Rhodes in the main event of the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

Responding to Knight's challenge, Paul took to his Instagram story and sent a four-word message.

"say it ain't so @reallaknight," Logan Paul shared.

Check out a screengrab of Paul's Instagram story below:

What the future has in store for The Megastar remains to be seen.

Sam Roberts wants WWE to add an interesting touch to the Logan Paul-LA Knight feud

WWE Analyst Sam Roberts has suggested that the Stamford-based promotion could involve real-life heat in the Logan Paul-LA Knight rivalry.

While speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts stated that The Megastar could name an internet personality with whom the Maverick has real-life heat.

"I do kind of think that if you wanna keep Logan Paul a villain, I kinda feel like the best thing that you could do is bring some of this internet hate that he's got onto the show. Like, if you go through and look at the drama that he's got online all the time, whether it's like NFT stuff or whether it's the stuff that's going on his podcast. Like, if you had a wrestler that he's in a rivalry with, if you had LA Knight namedrop like somebody that Logan is beefing with on the internet. Well, now you've got the internet talking about it," Sam Roberts said.

Knight vs. Paul is yet to be made official. SummerSlam 2024 seems to be the perfect venue to host a match of such magnitude.

