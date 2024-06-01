LA Knight has been a man on a mission lately and he upped the ante on the latest SmackDown. After a meeting with GM Nick Aldis, The Megastar officially called out United States Champion Logan Paul.

The Maverick was unsuccessful against Cody Rhodes in an attempt to become a double champion at King and Queen of the Ring. Now that winning another title should be out of his mind, Paul should have to defend his belt.

Knight is a perfect foil for many reasons. He should be the man to finally dethrone The Maverick for the following four reasons.

#4. Logan Paul is a part-time star

While he's competed at the last two WWE premium live events, Logan Paul still falls under the umbrella of a part-time star. He is used for big shows in and out of the USA, having competed at the last two big shows in Saudi Arabia.

Paul has paid back WWE's investment in his talent with showstopping performances in every match. It's great that he's taken to the ring like a fish to water, but the fact remains that he's not on programming every week.

Champions should be stars who appear weekly and build storylines throughout the year. LA Knight is a full-timer on WWE SmackDown and would appear every week.

#3. LA Knight is a huge fan favorite

The WWE Universe in Lyon, France greeted LA Knight with a deafening welcome

LA Knight and Jey Uso are arguably the two most popular non-champions in WWE right now. The stars have simultaneously shared a similar trajectory on opposite brands.

While Knight grew in popularity following his feud with Bray Wyatt, Jey started gaining steam as The Bloodline angle played out. Once he branched out as a singles star on WWE RAW, his popularity gained more and more steam.

Knight's popularity hasn't waned in two years and fans have waited for that signature win in his career. Winning the battle royal at last year's SummerSlam doesn't necessarily qualify. However, beating Logan Paul for the US Title would meet the criterion.

#2. Knight has been booked to fall short in big spots

LA Knight was almost last year's Mr. Money in the Bank

WWE likes to book its faces to lose a few times in big matches before they eventually reach the top of the mountain. It builds sympathy for the eventual moment of victory when a star finally achieves their goal.

Before he was The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns was a fixture in the title scene. The wins, however, didn't come right away as he fell to Brock Lesnar several times before ultimately overcoming The Beast. Cody Rhodes also had to wait over a year before finishing his story.

Knight has been regularly featured but has fallen in a few big moments. He qualified for but didn't win the Elimination Chamber or King of the Ring.

The Megastar was also thrown off the ladder before Damian Priest won last year's Money in the Bank contract. It's time for a big win after those crushing defeats.

#1. It's time for Logan Paul to drop the title

Logan Paul is the longest-reigning current champion in WWE. He won the US Title at Crown Jewel in late 2023. Every other title in the company has changed hands in 2024 except for Paul's.

Since he can claim that as a part-time star, it's a good bet that he won't be champion at the end of 2024. There are too many full-time stars that can run with the championship each week on the blue brand.

In the past, the two have teased a feud, including at last year's Money in the Bank PLE and this year's Elimination Chamber. The Megastar would be the perfect person to dethrone Paul. The verbal exchanges alone would be worth the price of admission.

