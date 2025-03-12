  • home icon
LA Knight to fight real-life Bloodline member at WWE WrestleMania 41? Exploring potential surprise

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Mar 12, 2025 14:54 GMT
LA Knight could take on a Bloodline member at WrestleMania [Image credits: WWE.com and WWE.2K.com]
LA Knight is the United States Champion [Image credits: wwe.com and WWE 2K's official website]

Last week's SmackDown ended on a good note for LA Knight. The Megastar reclaimed the United States Championship from the man he originally lost it to, Shinsuke Nakamura. Now, the question is, what's next for the champ? Well, could he face a real-life Bloodline member at WrestleMania 41?

The answer to this question may be yes. It has everything to do with what real-life Bloodline member Jimmy Uso said in January 2025. Big Jim vowed that he would win a singles title. Given that LA Knight does not have an opponent for WrestleMania as of this writing, perhaps he could be booked against Jimmy.

WWE has been pushing Jimmy Uso as a singles star ever since his return in October 2024. He has had matches with several top superstars, including Solo Sikoa, Drew McIntyre, Carmelo Hayes, and Kevin Owens. Much like with his twin brother Jey, perhaps it is time to propel him into a singles title picture. That said, United States Champion LA Knight would be an ideal opponent for him.

At the end of the day, this is all just speculation. With WrestleMania about a month away, fans would do well to keep an eye out for any hints about this match.

LA Knight took a shot at Shinsuke Nakamura after winning the title

As mentioned earlier, LA Knight defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to win back the United States Championship. Understandably, he was ecstatic over the win and celebrated accordingly. However, he also did not forget to take shots at Nakamura.

In an exclusive interview on SmackDown, Knight spoke about his incredible win. He called upon everyone to pledge allegiance to him. However, before that, he spoke about how he would bring the title back into the spotlight. Knight also took a shot at Nakamura, as he hoped the latter enjoyed his "little reign in the shadows."

youtube-cover

Knight is happy to have the United States Championship back around his waist. It will be interesting to see what the future holds, both for him and the man he defeated, Shinsuke Nakamura.

Edited by Pratik Singh
