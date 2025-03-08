LA Knight makes a huge declaration after becoming a two-time WWE United States Champion; takes a dig at current superstar

LA Knight has declared that the WWE Universe will once again pledge their allegiance to the champion of the United States. He defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event of this week's SmackDown to become a two-time WWE United States Champion. The Megastar was dethroned at the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event.

Speaking on a SmackDown Exclusive interview, Knight discussed winning the US Championship. He also took a subtle dig at Nakamura for taking the title into the "shadows."

"Double mint gum. Oh yeah, double mint twins, are they gonna be here? Nah, nah. But that’s okay because you got this man just dropping BFTs on everybody, turning three into two. Two-time US Champ, and there ain’t nothing anybody can do about it. Shinsuke Nakamura, you had a nice little reign in the shadows. Hope you enjoyed it, but now we’re bringing it out to the light like nobody else can. Once again, we can all pledge allegiance to the champ of the United States of America. Yeah," Knight said [H/T: Fightful]

LA Knight discussed the importance of regaining the WWE United States Championship

LA Knight has discussed the importance of becoming a two-time WWE United States Champion. He also recalled a dark phase of his career. During the same interview, he said:

“Two times. Two times, United States Champion. It was only a few years ago, I thought my career was never gonna go anywhere. I thought my career was kind of nearing its end, and here I am, all the sudden just taking off, all the sudden just winning the United States Championship not once, but twice. When I think about it, it took me how many times last week to get here? Two times. Why? Because I had to wrestle some goof one time last week. Then I had to wrestle two other goofs another time last week. Two times to get here, two times the champion. Two times is nice."

LA Knight's opponent heading into WrestleMania 41 is yet to be decided. It will be interesting to see how The Megastar's second reign goes.

