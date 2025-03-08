LA Knight takes a dig at Jacob Fatu and another WWE Superstar after winning the United States Championship

LA Knight has taken a dig at Jacob Fatu after winning the WWE United States Championship. He also mocked Carmelo Hayes in his post-match interview.

The Megastar became a two-time United States Champion on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. He defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to regain the title he previously lost at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Speaking in a SmackDown Exclusive, Knight called Fatu and Hayes "goofs" after defeating both men in a Triple Threat Match to become the number one contender for the US Championship.

“Two times. Two times, United States Champion. It was only a few years ago, I thought my career was never gonna go anywhere. I thought my career was kind of nearing its end, and here I am, all the sudden just taking off, all the sudden just winning the United States Championship not once, but twice. When I think about it, it took me how many times last week to get here? Two times. Why? Because I had to wrestle some goof one time last week. Then I had to wrestle two other goofs another time last week. Two times to get here, two times the champion. Two times is nice," Knight said. [H/T: Fightful]

LA Knight wants to take the United States Championship all around the world

LA Knight has revealed his goal of taking the WWE United States Championship all around the world, including Europe.

During the same interview, he said:

"Been too long, my man. Way too long. Whether I gotta cut this thing around, carry it around, what I need to do is to get these plates off here. What I need to do is put that LA Knight back on it. What I need to do is take this title back to places, maybe it once was, but to places it has never been. What I need to do is then to take this title all over the da*n world. I think we’re going to Europe not too long from now. The US Title coming all over there. I tell you what, just the same as here in US, you can all pledge allegiance to champ of the United States, what’s everybody saying, L A Knight."

Knight's first opponent since regaining the US Championship is yet to be decided. It also remains to be seen who he feuds with heading into WrestleMania 41.

