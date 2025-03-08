LA Knight breaks silence after winning back the United States Championship on WWE SmackDown

LA Knight sent a stern message after reclaiming the United States Championship on WWE SmackDown tonight. The Megastar defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to kickstart his second US Title reign.

Knight lost the gold in November last year to Shinsuke Nakamura after winning it at SummerSlam 2024. However, he managed to reclaim the title in just four months as he got the better of the Japanese star on the latest edition of the blue brand.

Following his victory on WWE SmackDown, LA Knight cut a backstage promo, noting that he's ready to take the title around the world:

"Been too long, my man. Way too long. Whether I gotta cut this thing around, carry it around, what I need to do is to get these plates off here. What I need to do is put that LA Knight back on it. What I need to do is take this title back to places, maybe it once was, but to places it has never been. What I need to do is then to take this title all over the da*n world. I think we’re going to Europe not too long from now. The US Title coming all over there. I tell you what, just the same as here in US, you can all pledge allegiance to champ of the United States, what’s everybody saying, L A Knight."

This was also The Megastar's second title win in WWE. While he won the Million Dollar Championship during his time on NXT, the championship is not officially recognized by the company.

