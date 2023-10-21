LA Knight is a former champion in WWE: What title did he win?

LA Knight is all set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. This is Knight’s first world title program since he won the IMPACT World Championship (then IMPACT Global Championship) in 2017.

For those who might not know, The Megastar is a former champion in WWE too. Knight is a former Million Dollar Champion. He won the title in the ladder match against Cameron Grimes at NXT TakeOver: In Your House on June 13, 2021.

The pair feuded for the championship over the next two months. LA Knight retained the Million Dollar Championship against Cameron Grimes at The Great American Bash on July 6, before dropping it at NXT TakeOver 36.

He has since competed in several high-profile matches, including the 2023 Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, which was won by Damian Priest. He also unsuccessfully challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship several months ago on SmackDown.

Theory would drop the title to Rey Mysterio on the August 11, 2023 episode of the blue brand. He’d unsuccessfully challenge for the title at Payback, before removing himself from the title program to form an alliance with Grayson Waller.

Did LA Knight and Roman Reigns come face-to-face tonight on SmackDown?

No. Roman Reigns didn’t appear on the latest edition of SmackDown. The pair had a confrontation last Friday, and that ended with Reigns delivering a spear to Knight, though The Megastar did get his payback at a live event.

LA Knight had a segment with Paul Heyman on the show tonight. The pair exchanged words before The Megastar told The Wiseman to deliver a message to The Tribal Chief. Knight said he was coming to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023.

The duo will meet on SmackDown next week for their contract signing to make the match official.

