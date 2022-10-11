"You stupid sõn of á b*tch" - LA Knight gets called out by former teammate ahead of his first match on SmackDown

After weeks of testing, Max Dupri finally reverted back to his old name and character as LA Knight. He will be wrestling his first match on the main roster on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Ahead of his debut, he has been called out by his former teammate from Maximum Male Models (MMM), mån.sôör (Mansoor).

As stated above, after weeks of teasing, the man formerly known as Max Dupri would separate from MMM on the September 30th episode of SmackDown. The following week, he attacked ma.çé and mån.sôör backstage and confirmed the transformation back to his old name.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, the former Million Dollar Champion will be taking on mån.sôör in what will be his first match since NXT Stand and Deliver. Ahead of the two's match this Friday, mån.sôör took to Twitter to call out his former factionmate, claiming that they had "a good thing" before LA Knight split from the group:

"wê had ā good thïng you stupid sõn of á b*tch" mån.sôör tweeted

mån.sôör recently "leaked" LA Knight's phone number

Not only did mån.sôör call out LA Knight for turning on Maximum Male Models, he recently "leaked" the latter's phone number in a recent Twitter post.

The former Max Dupri did officially leave the group two weeks ago on SmackDown. At last week's Season Premiere, he even assaulted the group backstage, before confirming his new-old name.

Mansoor recently posted a screen recording on his phone on Twitter. We can see that he changed Dupri's name in his phone to LA Knight, before blocking and deleting the number altogether.

In the recording, we can see the number he saved under his former teammate's name on a couple of occasions.

While it is not known whether the number "leaked" is real or not, many fans have made interesting claims about calling and texting Knight.

With the former NXT talent going back to his crowd favorite gimmick, do you think he will be challenging for titles in the near future?

