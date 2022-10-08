Mån.sôör leaks LA Knight's phone number; Fans make interesting claims

Mansoor (now known as Mån.sôör) has reacted to LA Knight reverting to his NXT gimmick on SmackDown.

Maximum Male Models has had a rough few weeks on SmackDown following LA Knight (fka Max Dupri) turning on the group last Friday. Things got even worse for the faction as Knight assaulted them on the latest episode of the blue brand. He also yelled at Maxxine and announced that he didn't want to be called 'Max Dupri' anymore.

Reacting to the saga on Twitter, Mån.sôör posted a recorded video on his phone where he changed Dupri's name on his contact list and accidentally revealed his phone number at around the 0:03 mark. He would later proceed to block and delete the contact altogether.

While it's unclear whether it was Knight's original phone number or not, fans on Twitter have made some interesting claims.

Luis Gonzalez @PepsiManX360 @KSAMANNY @MaxDupri Just called him and spoke to him for like 2 mins. He seems like a cool guy. Offered to meet me at the arena whenever they come to New York. @KSAMANNY @MaxDupri Just called him and spoke to him for like 2 mins. He seems like a cool guy. Offered to meet me at the arena whenever they come to New York.

Some even claimed that he could go after Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Mån.sôör's teammate Ma.çé also reacted to the post.

LA Knight's in-ring return announced on SmackDown

Since joining the blue brand on the main roster, Knight has been wholly involved with managing the Maximum Male Models. Moreover, he hasn't had an opportunity to compete in the ring since joining the stable. Knight didn't step inside the squared circle even during the group's feud against Hit Row.

After it was made official by Knight himself that he'd be reverting to his NXT name on the season premiere of SmackDown, it was announced that he would lock horns with Mån.sôör next Friday.

Knight last competed in a match at NXT Stand and Deliver in April against the now-Intercontinental Champion Gunther in a losing effort. It will be interesting to see if the star can shake off his ring rust and overcome his former protege.

What did you think of LA Knight reverting to his NXT character? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes