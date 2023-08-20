LA Knight to have major championship bout at upcoming Premium Live Event? - 4 possible opponents for Rey Mysterio at WWE Payback

WWE Payback 2023 is rapidly approaching. The Premium Live Event will take place on September 2 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

So far, only one match has been confirmed for the event. Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus are set to clash in a Steel Cage Match. While other bouts seem likely for the card, nothing has been officially confirmed outside of the match between the two legendary female stars.

One Hall of Famer who may make the card is Rey Mysterio. The lucha legend won the United States Championship during last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, much to the chagrin of now-former champion Austin Theory.

Supposing that the legend manages to remain a champion, he may go on to defend his belt at Payback. This article will take a look at four SmackDown stars who are most likely to challenge for gold at the PPG Paints Arena. Who may be the one to battle the Hall of Famer on the big stage?

Below are four possible opponents for Rey Mysterio at WWE Payback.

#4. Austin Theory and Rey could continue their rivalry

Austin Theory and Rey Mysterio

Austin Theory is one of the brightest prospects in WWE. Since joining the main roster, he's captured the United States Championship on two separate occasions. He's also a former Money in the Bank winner.

As noted, Rey Mysterio has an upcoming title defense on WWE SmackDown or at another big show. His opponent is Austin Theory, who won the right to face Rey during the most recent episode of the blue brand. A-Town's Finest is the same person that the legendary star defeated to win the title in the first place.

The exact date for when Theory will get his rematch with the Hall of Famer hasn't yet been announced. It could come at any time, which includes Payback in Pittsburgh. Rey is certainly worthy of a major Premium Live Event title defense.

#3. Grayson Waller wants his first title in WWE

Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller is one of the cockiest and most vocal superstars in wrestling. He was a top star on the NXT brand up until earlier this year. Grayson has since been called up to Friday Night SmackDown courtesy of the 2023 WWE Draft.

The cocky Australian had both the legendary Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar as guests on The Grayson Waller Effect. While the two Mexican superstars were on, Waller did his best to stir up trouble between them. His efforts have seemingly failed for now.

Still, Rey and Grayson will go one-on-one during next week's edition of WWE SmackDown. If Waller picks up a big win, he could jump in line and earn a title shot as soon as at Payback. Who knows, he and Austin Theory could both attempt to dethrone Rey in the same match.

#2. Fans want to see LA Knight with gold

Expand Tweet

LA Knight is taking over WWE. It is hard to believe that a year or so ago, The Megastar was Max Dupri. Now, he's one of the most popular and engaging pro wrestling superstars.

As noted, Austin Theory earned a shot at Rey Mystero's United States Championship. He did so by defeating LA Knight on the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown. His win was very much tainted, however, as it came thanks to a distraction by The Miz.

Fans are begging for the uber-popular LA Knight to receive a title opportunity. While he lost to Theory, he didn't do so fairly. As a result, he may still earn an opportunity at championship gold. Knight vs. Mysterio at Payback could leave the audience breathless.

#1. Santos Escobar deserves a title shot if he's healthy

Expand Tweet

Santos Escobar is one of the most talented stars on the WWE roster, and the company is seemingly getting behind him. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion has more screentime than ever as part of the Latino World Order.

It could be argued that Santos should be the United States Champion. He earned a title opportunity but was unfortunately injured after multiple assaults from Theory. As a result, Rey took Santos' place last minute and went on to win the gold.

Escobar still deserves an opportunity to challenge for the WWE United States Championship. If his leg injury is better when Payback rolls around, he could challenge his role model and idol to decide which lucha star truly deserves the belt.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here