LA Knight may have subtly confirmed a major WWE Money in the Bank outcome

Among the six men competing in the upcoming WWE Premium Live Event Money in the Bank Ladder Match, all eyes are on LA Knight. The Megastar has made it clear in promos leading up to the PLE that he wants a world title and will win the briefcase to get it.

However, one of his recent social media posts may have inadvertently revealed the outcome of the bout. This will be Knight’s third Money in the Bank match. The other men in the match include Solo Sikoa, Penta, Seth Rollins, Andrade, and El Grande Americano.

Ahead of the show, Knight took to his Instagram page and posted an edited image of himself holding the briefcase. This also included images of him with the WWE Undisputed and World Heavyweight titles. While this could be taken as a jab from the Megastar to the others in the match, WWE has had a pattern that fans should be worried about.

In the past, stars who were shown holding the briefcase or featured on the main poster often did not win. Case in point, Jey Uso was the favorite to win the 2024 Money in the Bank match.

He was also featured on the poster while the Yeet nation was going wild. Unfortunately, he did not win. Could this be the case for LA Knight? While fans do want the Megastar to win and have a successful cash-in, did he just accidentally give away the ending of the match? Right now, this is just a speculation.

LA Knight not winning at Money in the Bank could be a massive turning point

According to fans, babyface LA Knight has reached his saturation point. The constant losses he suffered have slowed his momentum from becoming the biggest name on the show.

Despite being over, he has not had a good feud or title run. His kayfabe beef with Logan Paul and Shinsuke Nakamura did nothing to elevate him as a main event star.

Moreover, fans have been criticizing WWE’s booking of Knight since 2023, when he was promised to be the next big thing. His losing the WWE United States title on Night #1 of WrestleMania 41 to Jacob Fatu did not help the problem either.

Fans are now speculating that Knight could turn heel following his possible loss at Money in the Bank. This heel turn could add a new level of freshness to the character that fans want to see. LA Knight's quick wit and mic skills make him the best star for a heel run.

