LA Knight reacts to hilarious suggestion from the WWE Universe

LA Knight has reacted to a hilarious suggestion from a member of the WWE Universe today on social media.

Knight's popularity has continued to rise despite WWE not booking him as a star. The 40-year-old didn't have a match at WrestleMania, lost the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1st, and came up short in the United States Championship Invitational tournament on SmackDown. LA Knight is scheduled to be a part of the SlimJim Battle Royal at SummerSlam 2023.

Writer and wrestling fan Ryan Boman shared on Twitter that Knight would look great on a Wheaties box and photoshopped the superstar onto one:

"@RealLAKnight would look great on the front of a Wheaties box...", he tweeted.

LA Knight reacted to the suggestion with the eyes emoji, as seen in the tweet below.

WWE RAW star Seth Rollins praises LA Knight

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently praised LA Knight and called him a throwback to the Attitude Era.

Knight has become a star due to his infectious charisma and wildly entertaining promos. In an interview with Fox News ahead of WWE SummerSlam this Saturday night, Rollins spoke highly of Knight and noted that he has probably got a chip on his shoulder:

"The LA Knight thing, he\s got a call and response thing with the audience," Rollins said."He's got that feeling that he's being held down a little bit. He's got that chip on his shoulder. And, in some ways, he's just a throwback to the Attitude Era."

The Visionary stated that Knight has drawn comparisons to Stone Cold and The Rock, with some choosing to mock him for that. Rollins pointed out that those are two of the best of all time, and it is a good thing to be compared to them:

"I know he's received a lot of comparisons to The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin, some people mocking him for that. But, I mean, those two are some of the most popular superstars in the history of our industry. I think any comparison you're going to get to them, especially from a popularity standpoint, is a win."

Knight is a veteran superstar that has finally broken through and has developed a very strong connection with the WWE Universe. It will be interesting to see when the company decides to capitalize on his momentum and book him in a meaningful storyline.

