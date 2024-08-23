LA Knight's US Title match on SmackDown to be ruined by returning former WWE Champion? Exploring possible swerve 

LA Knight has a big night ahead of him on this week's SmackDown. Heading to the capital of the United States, Washington DC, The Megastar will put his title on the line. Facing off against Santos Escobar, Knight hopes his first United States Title defense will be a success. But, in a shocking turn of events, could his match be ruined by a returning former WWE Champion?

The former WWE Champion in question here is AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One is a two-time WWE Champion but hasn't been seen on WWE TV since he lost to Cody Rhodes at Clash at the Castle. Well, the fans who are eagerly awaiting his return could be in for a surprise this week on SmackDown, as Styles may rehash his rivalry with LA Knight.

For those who don't remember, AJ Styles and LA Knight had a pretty heated feud that reached its climax at WrestleMania 40. After that, The Phenomenal One moved to bigger and better things, as he set his sights on the Undisputed WWE Championship. But now, he could return and attack The Megastar during his title defense against Santos Escobar.

The match would end in a disqualification, much to Escobar's disappointment. But, he will eventually get his rematch, which may take place at Bash in Berlin. Following that, Knight can switch his attention to Styles, whom he will have a score to settle with. But, this is all just mere speculation, and only time will tell how things unfold.

LA Knight could look to surpass Jon Moxley as United States Champion

While this is LA Knight's first and only major title on the main roster, he will be looking to be the best United States Champion he can possibly be. And, one of the marks of a great champion, is a long run with the title. With that in mind, The Megastar could look to surpass Jon Moxley, or as the WWE Universe knows him, Dean Ambrose.

During his time in WWE, Moxley set a record as one of the longest-reigning United States Champions. With a reign lasting 351 days, he is behind the likes of Lex Luger and Rick Rude, but their runs came in WCW. In terms of the title's history in WWE, Mox is at the very top, and Knight could aim to take that record away from him.

Hopefully, the 41-year-old is given a long run with the title. He certainly deserves it, and even if he doesn't surpass Moxley, he can be remembered as a great champion. It all comes down to how WWE books him.

