LA Knight set to break Dean Ambrose's WWE record? Analyzing the possibility

At SummerSlam 2024, LA Knight defeated Logan Paul in the latter's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, to win the United States Championship. The victory at The Biggest Party of The Summer marked The Megastar's first championship triumph on the main roster.

While that's a matter of celebration for Knight and his fans, the talented performer is hungry for more success. At the recent Fanatics Fest event, LA Knight revealed his desire to become the longest-reigning United States Championship. The 41-year-old revealed he was more concerned about having a record-breaking reign than his challengers.

Hence, there is a possibility that Knight could overhaul the erstwhile Dean Ambrose's record to become the longest-reigning US Champion in WWE history. The current AEW star held the prized title for 351 days.

While Lex Luger (523 days) and Rick Rude (378 days) had longer title reigns, they achieved the same in WCW. Overall, Jon Moxley ranks third in the list of the longest US Title reigns. However, he is the longest-reigning US Champion under the WWE banner.

Considering Knight's immense popularity and his incredible in-ring and character work, the Triple H-led creative team could book The Megastar for a record-breaking reign as US Champion. This decision will also help the promotion elevate the title.

However, this is just a speculation at this point. Meanwhile, LA Knight will defend his title against Santos Escobar on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown. It will be interesting to see how he fares in his maiden defense.

LA Knight teases a future showdown with John Cena

At Money in the Bank 2024, John Cena made a surprise appearance and revealed details about his impending Retirement Tour, which will take place next year. Since his announcement, the WWE Universe has been curious to see what the 16-time World Champion has in store for in his final run with the Stamford-based promotion.

During the Fanatics Fest event, LA Knight teased a future showdown with The Franchise Player, claiming that Cena might want to win the United States Championship again.

Notably, Cena and Knight worked together as a tag team for a match against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at the Fastlane 2023 PLE and emerged victorious.

"Former tag partners. You never know. He [John Cena] might want to come back and get this United States Championship one more time—a guy who has been a staple for this championship. I would field that challenge, for sure. With him being my tag partner, I might just know him a little bit. You talk about the greatest of all time and what some might call the future,'' he said.

It will be interesting to see if LA Knight and John Cena cross paths during the latter's Farewell Tour next year.

