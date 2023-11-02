LA Knight takes a page out of Roman Reigns' book: What did The Megastar do heading into WWE Crown Jewel 2023?

LA Knight vs Roman Reigns is set to main event WWE Crown Jewel 2023 for the Undisputed Universal Championship. Both stars have had an exciting build-up for the Premium Live Event, and the challenger made sure to humble the champion by reminding him about his past.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have a long history together. They met in the ring on numerous occasions including when the former was The Tribal Chief and even when the latter began wearing cowboy hats. During their feud in 2018, Roman cut a work-shoot promo by calling out Lesnar for his part-time role, hiding behind his contract, and posting photos with Dana White. Years later, LA Knight had the same sentiments to express before facing at Crown Jewel 2023.

On this week's episode of The Bump, LA Knight said that everybody is sick of Roman Reigns' 1000+ days as champion, especially since the latter only defended the title every three or four months.

"My assessment is everybody’s sick of that. Here’s a guy, he’s got about one title defense every three, four months? Four defenses a year, and we’re celebrating the fact that he’s been champion for 1,200 days? You got to be kidding me." said Knight.

This was not the only time The Megastar hinted at The Tribal Chief's past. During their contract signing last week, the former referenced the latter's promo in 2015 with Seth Rollins. During the old promo, Roman said, "sufferin' succotash," which was the source of much online trolling.

Could LA Knight rise again if he loses to Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns and LA Knight had their contract signing for Crown Jewel last week

Many superstars cannot get back on their two feet once they lose a significant match, and The Megastar may face a similar prospect. However, a wrestling veteran believes Knight could survive a loss.

While on The Monday Locker Room podcast, Bin Hamin stated that LA's character wouldn't be affected negatively if he loses against Roman as he would get a rub from The Tribal Chief. The wrestling veteran compared Knight's status from last year to now, referencing how he was in theMaximum Male Models and is now in a main event position.

LA Knight vs. Roman Reigns: Are other members of The Bloodline in action for WWE Crown Jewel 2023?

There are currently eight matches scheduled for WWE Crown Jewel 2023, and two current members of The Bloodline will perform. Aside from Roman, Solo Sikoa will have a singles match against John Cena.

It remains to be seen what will happen at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel 2023 event.

