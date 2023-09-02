LA Knight vs. The Miz: Who is older of the two? The answer might surprise you!

LA Knight and The Miz have fired shots at each other on RAW and SmackDown. The Miz made a mockery of The Megastar by doing his impressions on RAW. On the other hand, Knight said that the best reaction Miz ever received was walking out to the arena as him.

The ongoing rivalry has provided some hit segments for WWE. In fact, the promotion’s reason for pushing Knight is his ability to hype up the crowd, which quickly made him a fan favorite.

Both Miz and Knight are around the same age, which makes them extremely compatible with one another. The Miz pulled off cosplaying LA Knight really well due to them being almost the same age. The Miz is, however, two years older than Knight. The former WWE Champion is 42, and The Megastar is 40 at the time of writing.

Currently, The Miz and Knight are scheduled for a match at Payback 2023 on September 2, 2023.

WWE Veteran reveals an interesting rival for LA Knight

Recently, Wrestling Veteran Konnan spoke about an interesting match for Knight on his Keepin’ it 100 podcast. The former WCW star believes that putting him against the most booed heel of recent times will result in an interesting match.

The veteran believes Dominik Mysterio vs. Knight can be a thriller for the fans, but it shouldn’t be a title match.

“The thing is, that would be a great match. He would be booed and LA Knight would be cheered. But I wouldn't put it for the World Heavyweight Championship."

Considering the way WWE has built up Dirty Dom’s character, it’s only a matter of time before the Stamford-based promotion pushes him for the ultimate high-profile matches. As of now, Dirty Dom isn’t scheduled for Payback 2023, but he will most likely be in Rhea Ripley's corner for her title match against Raquel Rodriguez.

