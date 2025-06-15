LA Knight to walk away from WWE for a while after what went down on SmackDown this week? Exploring the possibility

LA Knight faced consequences for his actions on WWE SmackDown. This happened when Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker cost him the first round of the 2025 King of the Ring tournament.

For those unaware, The Megastar clashed with Randy Orton, Carmelo Hayes, and Aleister Black, with the winner advancing to the semi-finals of KOTR. Just when Knight was inches away from victory, the Tsunami disrupted the scene with Bron Breakker and took down the former United States Champion.

The reason behind this attack was Knight's actions on RAW this week when he attacked Bron Breakker, which allowed Sami Zayn to advance in the King of the Ring tournament. However, following the latest edition of the blue brand, The Megastar might probably walk away from the company for a while and return around SummerSlam 2025.

Reports are already stating that LA Knight is expected to engage in a feud with Seth Rollins as they head toward Night of Champions 2025. This recent development seemingly confirms that the feud has begun, and WWE will soon set up a match between them.

The rationale behind the former United States Champion possibly disappearing after his loss on the blue brand is that the company may want to set up Knight vs. Rollins for The Biggest Party of the Summer. Taking Knight off television will help WWE stretch the storyline more easily.

Also, at Night of Champions 2025, if The Visionary attempts to cash in his briefcase, LA Knight might disrupt the attempt, further fueling their rivalry. Overall, it remains to be seen how the storyline will progress and what lies ahead for the 42-year-old star after losing King of the Ring 2025.

LA Knight hints at a massive match with a legendary star on WWE SmackDown

Not only was LA Knight involved in the King of the Ring tournament, but he was also part of a high-profile segment, where he confronted Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, Randy Orton, and Cody Rhodes.

During this segment, Knight turned his attention to the Franchise Player and challenged The Cenation Leader by claiming that he will be the Undisputed WWE Champion in the near future. Soon after this verbal altercation, fans on the internet have started demanding a match between Cena and Knight before the end of this year.

The Megastar and the 17-time World Champion once teamed up for Fastlane 2023 when they faced off against The Bloodline. Now, they stand opposed to each other, and a showdown between them will surely be an intriguing bout to witness.

