Lacey Evans' daughter cuts a promo on Sasha Banks and Bayley (Watch)

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 15, 2020

Jan 15, 2020 IST SHARE

Evans' daughter cuts a promo on Bayley and Banks

Lacey Evans' rivalry with Sasha Banks and Bayley on SmackDown Live has been going on for a while now. On a recent episode of the show, Banks took things too far when she taunted Evans' daughter who was sitting at ringside. This didn't sit well with The Sassy Southern Belle who almost immediately unleashed a vicious attack on The Boss, and it took the collective efforts of Bayley and Dana Brooke to separate the two.

Now, Evans has posted a video on her official Instagram handle, which shows her daughter cutting a promo on Banks and Bayley. Evans also mentioned in the caption that her daughter will be on WWE's The Bump.

Lacey's daughter had quite a list of demands to get her on the show. She took a shot at Banks, and added that Bayley is the worst Champion in the whole world.

The fact can't be discounted that inserting Evans' daughter into her feud with Banks and Bayley has resulted in Evans getting some much-needed positive response from the WWE Universe. Evans, who was a heel for the better part of 2019, recently turned babyface and has changed her mannerisms in the ring as well as on social media.