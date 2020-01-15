R-Truth says Hollywood actor almost won WWE 24/7 Championship

WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth was a guest on the latest edition of Sam Roberts’ Notsam Wrestling show, and discussed a wide variety of topics.

Truth revealed that Hollywood actor Wesley Snipes almost won the 24/7 title, while he was interviewing him for the movie "Dolomite Is My Name".

Fox got me in to interview for the new movie Dolomite Is My Name, I got a chance to interview Eddie Murphy, Michael Keegan Key, Wesley Snipes, and these people, man, were wanting to come to the show that night. Wesley Snipes was talking about becoming the first actor to become 24/7 Champion … Man, Wesley Snipes has his hand on his chin while I was interviewing him and he was still contemplating on ‘What do I have on my schedule tonight, because I think I’m going to go to the Staples Center and try to win this title.’ That would have been great man.

Ever since the WWE 24/7 title came into being, a long list of Superstars and non-wrestling celebrities have held the belt.

Some of the celebrities who have won the title include Enes Kanter, a Turkish professional basketball player, Marshmello, an American electronic music producer, and Kyle Busch, a professional racing car driver.