Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch reveal why they can't secretly marry

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins and his partner, WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently talked to US Magazine, and opened up on their relationship.

Rollins talked about marrying Lynch sometime in the future, and stated that the couple are not in a hurry to tie the knot. They also added that eloping probably isn't an option, as it wouldn't sit well with both their mothers.

"We have two mothers, one being an Irish mommy that would probably kill me." [Lynch]

"The other one being a Midwestern mommy that would also not be pleased. Yeah, we’ll end up having a wedding at some point. Getting around to planning it is quite a task, though! [Rollins]

Back in early 2019, Rollins and Lynch were spotted together on various occasions, but the couple waited for a while before making their relationship official. As soon as Lynch made it public, WWE started acknowledging the relationship on weekly TV.

The storyline saw Lynch and Rollins defending their respective titles against Baron Corbin (now King Corbin) and Lacey Evans, with the babyfaces managing to retain their titles at Extreme Rules 2019. Soon after, the couple got engaged but haven't been featured as an on-screen couple since Extreme Rules.