Lana is the sole survivor as Team RAW win women's Survivor Series elimination match

The women's elimination match at Survivor Series 2020 saw Team RAW (Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Peyton Royce, Lacey Evans, and Lana) take on Team SmackDown (Bayley, Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Natalya).

In what was a shocking finish, Lana picked up the victory for RAW by being the sole survivor on her team.

How did Lana become the sole survivor?

Lana had a good showing early on in the match by holding her own against the women of SmackDown. But Jax, along with the rest of Team RAW who still had their doubts about Lana, forced her to stay on the sidelines after The Irresistible Force tagged herself in.

The first Superstar to get eliminated was SmackDown team captain Bayley by Peyton Royce, in what was a big early advantage for Team RAW. However, Royce was eliminated by Natalya straight after, after the latter made her tap out to the Sharpshooter to make it even at 4-4.

Lacey Evans then picked up another elimination for RAW by eliminating Natalya. From then onwards, Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan worked as a tandem to focus their attack on Nia Jax.

After Shayna Baszler was tagged in, she locked in the Kirifuda Clutch on Riott, but the latter found a way to pin the shoulders of The Queen of Spades to the mat.

However, Jax distracted the referee, which did not allow Riott to get the count and she then passed out to allow Baszler to eliminate her. After that, a pumped-up Liv Morgan brought the offense to Jax and Baszler, but was eliminated quickly.

Belair, who found herself as the only remaining member of the blue brand, took on the mammoth task of going head-to-head against Jax and Baszler. Unexpectedly, Baszler got herself eliminated after she refused to remove Belair from her submission move after The EST got to the ropes.

Both Jax and Belair then took their fight to the outside of the ring, where the latter backdropped Jax over the barricade and neither of them managed to get inside the ring within the 10-count. As a result, Lana, who was on the sidelines for most of the match, got the victory for her team simply by being there.