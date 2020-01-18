Lana calls out Liv Morgan over photos with fellow WWE Superstar

Liv Morgan posted photos with a fellow WWE Superstar

Liv Morgan and Lana's storyline on WWE RAW has made the show must-see, regardless of - or maybe, due to - how controversial it has been.

Well, the former lovers turned rivals' hatred for one another seems to have kicked it up another gear, after Liv Morgan posted some official WWE photoshoot images of herself and former Riott Squad member Sarah Logan, captioned, "Unconditional" with a heart next to it.

Morgan's foe Lana, however, doesn't seem to be happy, taking shots at Morgan's "ridiculous bath vignettes" - before calling the RAW star pathetic.

The Ravishing Russian would insinuate that Morgan is a hypocrite, calling her out for saying her friends told her how to act, talk and what to wear before posting her message of support for Sarah Logan.

HHahahahaha! You go & do a bunch of ridiculous bath vignettes to try & be popular saying “how your friends told you how to act & how to talk & what to wear & how ‘typical’ that was” yet now you are posting pictures of your “friends” saying unconditional 🖤? You’re pathetic https://t.co/92jcVjvIg8 — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) January 18, 2020

Lana would go on to state that, for a minute, she admired Liv's courage, before calling her typical.

For one second there I admired your courage,

I admired your honesty....I admired you being so brave to be different & to be anything but “typical”. But instead you are just running back to old friends & being everything that is “typical” 😢 https://t.co/92jcVjvIg8 — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) January 18, 2020

Morgan, meanwhile, has returned to action at WWE live events, where she recently showed off new ring gear while teaming with Rusev in a Mixed Tag Team Match against Lana and Bobby Lashley. We will be seeing a rematch of this encounter on the upcoming episode of Monday night RAW.