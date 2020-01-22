Lana hits back at critics with heartfelt Twitter post after WWE RAW

Lana won her first match on RAW

Following her victory in the main event of WWE RAW, Lana has taken to social media to issue a response to people who have doubted her throughout her life and wrestling career.

“The Ravishing Russian” teamed with her on-screen partner, Bobby Lashley, to defeat Liv Morgan and Rusev on the January 20 episode of RAW, with Lashley picking up the win for the team after a spear on Rusev.

RAW commentator Vic Joseph asked “Can you imagine what Lana is going to be saying on social media?” as soon as the match came to an end, and now we have an answer.

Writing on Twitter, Lana listed various insults that naysayers have thrown at her in the past, while she declared herself “a role model to children” after marking her RAW in-ring debut with a win.

People have told me, I’m not athletic, I’m not a good wrestler, I’m not a star, I’m ugly, and I proved everyone wrong by main eventing Monday Night Raw and WINNING !!! I am a role model to children to not listen to your naysayers and passionately pursue your dreams ! — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) January 21, 2020

What’s next for Lana & Co.?

Once Friday’s SmackDown episode is over, attention will turn to the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Houston, Texas on January 26.

Bobby Lashley and Rusev were confirmed as participants in the men’s Royal Rumble match on last week’s episode of RAW, but it is not yet known if Lana and Liv Morgan will be involved in this year’s women’s Rumble.

