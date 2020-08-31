WWE Superstar Lana recently took to Twitter to respond to her husband Rusev, who dubbed Asuka as the "best of all time". Earlier today, the former WWE Superstar was chatting with fans on Twitter and was answering a bunch of questions thrown at him.

A fan asked Rusev what he thinks of Asuka. The Bulgarian Brute was quick to respond and stated that Asuka is the best of all time. Lana chimed in soon after and seemed quite taken aback by Rusev's response. She said that her friend Natalya is the best of all time. Check out the tweets below:

Aside from Lana, there weren't many who took exception to Rusev's response

Asuka has been a mainstay on WWE TV for a while now. She has a long string of accolades in her bag, including several Women's title reigns. It isn't a surprise that Rusev would dub her as the best of all time. A short while ago, Rusev had stated that he would love to team up with Asuka to take on Lana and Bobby Lashley, back when he was feuding with the duo.

"It's gotta be Asuka, she's definitely my favourite woman superstar and I think she's the best on the roster. I can also practice my Japanese with her, so it's a double win. I started lessons this year because I've always got to improve myself in some shape or form."

Asuka is currently doing well for herself in WWE and is the RAW Women's Champion on the Red brand. She won the title at SummerSlam, after scoring a victory over Sasha Banks.