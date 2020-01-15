"Lana's first husband" to defend Championship against AEW star

Eric James, "Lana's first husband"

The Lana-Bobby Lashley wedding on 2019's final episode of Monday Night RAW saw"Lana's first husband" coming out to interrupt the proceedings. His identity was later revealed and the guy who portrayed Lana's first husband is a wrestler named Eric James, who wrestles for Victory Pro Wrestling and Create A Pro Wrestling.

James is making waves again lately, as he is all set to wrestle All Elite Wrestling's Orange Cassidy at Create A Pro's Northern Invasion show, on February 1. James will be defending his Create A Pro TV Championship against Cassidy at the event.

He recently posted a video on his official Twitter handle, and gave a sneak peek into what fans think of Cassidy. As can be seen in the video, James approaches a string of people (including a kid) to inquire about their opinion on Cassidy. The hilarious clip can be watched in the link below:

Here’s a sneak peek into what the people of Flushing Queens NY think of @orangecassidy, before I defend the title against him on Feb 1st...#EricJames #CreateAPro #OrangeCassidy #Lanasfirsthusband pic.twitter.com/o01pEIxzjN — Eric James (@EricJames1988) January 13, 2020

Check out the poster for the show below. Ever since he appeared on RAW during Lana and Lashley's wedding, James has been promoting himself as "Lana's first husband" on social media, as can be seen in the above tweet.

Official poster for Northern Invasion